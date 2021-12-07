Nushrratt Bharuccha On Family's Reaction To Her Revealing Outfit In Chhote Chote Peg: They Were Taken Aback

Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a commercial success at the box office. The film was a rage with the youngsters and was known for his chartbuster songs. One of the tracks titled 'Chhote Chhote Peg' featured the trio shaking a leg together.

Recently in a chat with radio jockey RJ Siddharth Kanan, Nushrratt recalled how her mother, father and grandmother reacted after watching the music video of that party number. The Dream Girl actress revealed that her family was a little taken aback with her revealing outfit in the song.

Nushrrat told Kanan, "They actually looked at me and asked me, 'Is that a bra that you are wearing?' I paused for two seconds and I said, 'It's a bralette. There's a term for it, it's a styling term. People wear it."

She further added, "Of course, they were a little taken aback, like, 'Yeh kya hai (What is this)?' It worked for the song, it worked for me, it looked nice, everybody spoke about it well, it became a hit. I think what happened was, they kind of understood there is a reason why certain things are done for a certain theme. Matlab agar iss gaane mein yeh hai toh yeh hai (If this is the demand of the song, this is how it is). It doesn't take away from who I am. I have not fallen in any way so it was easy for them to get over it."

Workwise, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Vishal Furia's Chhori which is an official remake of the Marathi horror film Lapachhapi. Her upcoming films are Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu and Janhit Mein Jaari.