OTT Platform Has Reshaped The Perception Of Filmmakers: Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios (Exclusive)

As the debate rages on about the regulations imposed by the government on the OTT (over-the-top) platforms in the digital space, the fact remains that the medium has kept alive the entertainment industry in the difficult times of the COVID-19 imposed lockdown. While on the one hand there is content on OTT platforms that is too gory or sexually explicit, there are also some never-seen-before stories being told in the form of OTT-only web series, movies and anthologies.

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who had objected to Alfonso Cuaron's made-for-Netflix film Roma (2018) being nominated at the Academy Awards 2019 and going on to win, has himself now collaborated with Netflix for a multi-film deal. Such is the changing scenario of the entertainment industry worldwide.

While there were films made only for TV channels like HBO or even India's Doordarshan earlier, films made exclusively for OTT and without a theatrical release is a fairly recent phenomenon in India and abroad. Needless to say, it has benefited with theatres worldwide closing in the pandemic in 2020-21.

Anant Roongta, Managing Director, Famous Studios, Mumbai and the grandson of JB Roongta, shares his opinion with Filmibeat on how OTT has reshaped the perception of filmmakers and film studios.

"For the past few years, OTT has been at the forefront of the changing content landscape available online - from shows that dive deep into showcasing unrestricted versions of the script to stories that baffle the audiences across ages. For instance, web series like Sacred Games quickly became popular with the Indian audience for the intensity of the story and the immersive experience it provided. This largely paved the way for the future of OTT. Moreover, brands could leverage the platform in a better way," he says.

"I feel 2020 should be classified as the year where OTT platforms evolved for the better. The lockdown and high Internet consumption drove OTT platforms to newer heights. Branded content took centrestage with platforms like TVF, FilterCopy, etc., while Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video painted the content landscape with diversity and appealing storylines. With OTT content becoming mainstream and audiences shifting their viewing habits, Hotstar changed the game with OTT film releases that in turn showcased the unexplored potential of the streaming platform," he adds.

Netflix Announces New Anthology Film by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey And Saket Chaudhary

"Today, OTT giants are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to original content creation and new releases. From Netflix to Hotstar to Zee5, all platforms are working towards creating films bearing the OTT audience in mind," Roongta concludes.

Netflix Set To Launch A Fully-Owned Production Facility In Mumbai In 2022

Earlier, in an exclusive video interview to Filmibeat, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had shared a positive opinion on the OTT space. RGV said, "The OTT is definitely here to stay because, it gives more freedom to filmmakers. And also, it cuts the costs of publicity, which for a theatrical release is very expensive. So much money is put in there. Also, when you're watching in a theatre in a group, as compared to when you're watching alone or one-to-one probably in your living room, the mindset with which you're watching content will drastically change. For example, for Salman Khan, in the theatre you might whistle or clap or throw coins, but I don't think one will do that in the living room. So, there is a marked change in how you view content. Highly content-oriented with much more drama will work more on OTT, while theatres will be more about spectacle, large action films or CGF (computer graphics) and things like that."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn also recently shared his opinion on the government rules and guidelines for OTT platforms. "It is an area of concern to a point. It needs to be regulated but we should not start going backwards. Regulations should be right. The fear isn't that it's getting regulated. The fear is what the regulations are," the Bhuj: The Pride of India actor said.