Patralekhaa Pens A Love-Soaked Birthday Wish For Beau Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actress Rajummar Rao turns a year older today (August 31). To make him feel extra special on his day, his actress-girfriend Patralekhaa penned a sweet birthday wish for him in which she expressed her love for him and thanked him for being 'rock solid' through difficult times.

She dropped a post that read, "Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao ❤️ You know what you mean to me.I always wish that you out do yourself in every character that you play because I know that's what you wish for yourself. Thank you for being rock solid through this difficult period. I love you❤️ बाक़ी बातें इन्स्टग्रैम पर नहीं घर पर❤️."

In the picture shared by Patralekhaa, the birthday boy is seen striking a mushy pose with Patralekhaa amid the backdrop of pink bougainvillea trees. The duo is all things cute as they are seen flaunting their brightest smiles for the camera.

Responding to Patralekhaa's post, Rajkummar wrote, "I love you ❤️❤️❤️." Aparshakti Khurana, Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a bunch of emoticons.

Speaking about Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, the couple has been in a live-in relationship for a long time.

In 2019 on Karan Johar's chat show, the Stree actor had reacted to rumours of their impending wedding and said, "I still feel like a kid honestly. I am not ready to get married. We are in a very happy relationship and we are very happy about it. Our parents are not complaining so there is no pressure to get married. And we both are focusing on our respective careers. It's not like we don't believe in the institution but right now we don't feel it's the right time. It's a mutual decision."

Workwise, Rajkummar Rao has multiple projects in the pipeline which include Badhaai Do, an untitled film with Kriti Sanon, Hindi remake of HIT and Monica, O My Darling.