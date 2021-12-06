PICS: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Leave For Jaipur Ahead Of Their Big Fat Wedding

It's finally happening! Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have left for Jaipur for their lavish big fat Indian wedding. The couple will be tying the knot at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The paparazzi spotted the soon-to-be bride and groom leaving for the destination, as they looked visibly excited and beaming for their big day.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, the actress looked resplendent in an embellished yellow-coloured traditional suit that she paired up with matching coloured dupatta and palazzo. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress paired the look with dangler earrings, a sleek hairdo and radiant makeup. She was seen greeting the paparazzi and was every bit the glowing bride as she left for Jaipur.

On the other hand, the soon-to-be groom, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a printed peach-coloured shirt that he paired up with khaki pants. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor waved at the paparazzi and gave his warmest smile for them. Looks like, he is truly excited to enter marital bliss with his ladylove.

Take a look at the pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky leaving for their wedding destination over here- Katrina Kaif leaves for Kalina Airport, Vicky Kaushal snapped at Airport Photos

Meanwhile, earlier Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte along with her sister Isabelle Kaif and Natasha Turquotte were also spotted leaving for the wedding venue. Apart from this, Katrina's close friend and fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adjania was also spotted arriving in Jaipur. Reportedly, she will be styling Katrina for her wedding day. Apart from this, there has been a bouncer security system stationed at the gates of the Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the couple will be tying the knot in two different ceremonies wherein one will be a traditional one and the other will be a white wedding.

According to a news report in Spotboye, a leading paparazzo revealed that the wedding functions will be happening in two different kinds. While first, one will be according to the Indian rituals, the other will be a Western white wedding ceremony. The source further added that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have also curated and overseen the decoration of the functions according to their theme. Apart from this, the source added that there will be a Mehendi-Gala night and a Sangeet ceremony before the main wedding.

Watch this space for more on the Vicky-Katrina wedding!