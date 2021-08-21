Priyanka Chopra's Sun-Kissed No Make-Up Pic Has Husband Nick Jonas Love-Struck; Latter Says Wish You Were Here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram account to give a glimpse of her bare skin without any makeup. The actress now 39, has not only won the heart of hubby Nick Jonas but the internet with the no-filter look.

Taking to her Instagram account of Saturday (August 20), Priyanka shared a sunkissed selfie. Shecould be seen in a white tank top with her hair tied back. While standing among trees she was smiling at the camera. Priyanka captioned the post as, "That fresh faced feeling. #moisturized" followed by a red heart emoji.

Nick Jonas\, who returned to the US recently after spending some time with Chopra in the UK, reacted to the picture by dropping a series of red heart emojis. Meanwhile, the singer and actor is all set to join his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas for their Remember This Tour.

Ahead of their concert tour, Priyanka sent a sweet treat for the Jonas Brothers. Nick shared a glimpse of the cake Priyanka sent for the trio, on his Instagram, story. He captioned the post, "Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here."

Coming back to Priyanka, she is currently shooting for Russo Brother's spy thriller show Citadel. Set to release on Amazon Prime Video in 2022, it also stars Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden in a lead role.

Priyanka will also be seen in Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, as well as, Matrix 4 led by Keanu Reeves. The actress recently announced her Bollywood comeback film Jee Le Zaraa, set to be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The film will see PeeCee collaborate with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for a female road trip film.