Priyanka Chopra’s BTS Selfie From The Sets Of Citadel Will Leave You In Splits

Priyanka Chopra is often known to give some fun sneak-peak of her professional commitments on her social media handle. The actor recently shared a BTS selfie of hers on her Instagram story from the sets of her upcoming series Citadel. However, the actor could be seen sporting a face mask in the picture that made up for a funny sight.

By the looks of it, Priyanka can be seen indulging in some skincare session in between of her shoot for the show Citadel. The picture has The White Tiger actor with a towel wrapped around her. She can be further seen with a golden face mask on her face along with blue under-eye patches. The actor asked her fans to caption the quirky picture. She wrote, " #SetLife #Citadel" while sharing the picture. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently took to her Twitter handle seeking help from the US government to get more vaccines for her home country amid the second wave of COVID-19. The Sky Is Pink actor tweeted about the shortage of vaccines in India while the US has ordered more than it needs. Her tweet read as, "My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive."

Apart from that, Priyanka has also been using her massive social media reach to share important information and contact details for the COVID-19 resources. The 7 Khoon Maaf actor has been actively quoting tweets on her Twitter timeline that have been providing information regarding COVID-19 resources. She had earlier also shared some precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave in India on her Twitter handle.

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel will soon be releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The show also stars Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Hollywood projects like Text For You and Matrix 4.