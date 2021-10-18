Rajkummar Rao Shares His Take On Concept Of Renting Families; Asks 'Why Can't It Become A Norm In India?'

Rajkummar Rao is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do in which his character rents parents played by Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah as his girlfriend essayed by Kriti Sanon, wants to get hitched in a "sweet family with a cute dog".

In a recent interaction with Mid-day, Rao revealed that it was theme of renting a family, a concept quite popular in Japan, which drew him to this project and added, "I have always strived to break conventional ideas. [We are] presenting an idea that has not been spoken about."

Anubhav Sinha On Casting Rajkummar Rao In His Next Film Bheed: There Was Always A Keen Desire To Work With Him

Speaking about this concept, the Newton actor continued, "When I first heard the story, I wondered, 'Why can't it become a norm in India as well?' There are so many lonely old people out there, and so many lonely [youngsters]. They can come together to become a family."

He said that the makers are trying to be preachy with this movie, but it's possible that lonely people can complete each other by simply being together.

Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon's Family Entertainer Promises To Be A Laugh Riot

While the actor expressed his excitement over reuniting with his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Kriti Sanon, he said that the biggest takeaway from the film was the friendship that he forged with Paresh Rawal.

The Stree actor was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "I am fortunate to call Paresh sir my friend now. When I meet artistes I admire, I become an acting student all over again. I would bombard him with questions on his films and his process. We would play chess; he is a fine player but I am not that good."

He said that he was mesmerized by Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah's command over their craft.

Directed by Abhishek Jain, Hum Do Hamare Do is slated to premier on October 29 on Disney+Hotstar. The family entertainer also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chaddha and Prachee Shah Paandya in pivotal roles.