Ram Gopal Varma Says He Might Make A Film On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has a knack for making films related to real-life incidents and underworld. Known for films like Rangeela, Satya, Company, Sarkar and others, RGV has always impressed us with his versatile filmmaking skills.

Recently, in an interaction with a leading tabloid, Varma expressed his keen interest in making a film on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case which was one of the major talking points last year for all the controversies which followed post the unfortunate event.

On being asked if the late actor's death case might make for a good screenplay for a film with the political powerplay and the alleged drug trail coming to light during the investigations in the case, Ram Gopal Varma told the tabloid, "It might, or it might not. There are so many things to choose from, on a relative level, for me, at least. I think I might even take it up."

Ram Gopal Varma who is known for his controversial tweets, said, "As far as social media is concerned, I don't know what happened to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, I think people have forgotten. I don't know what happened to Rhea Chakraborty too. I think social media has become a circus. They make a lot of noise and then forget." The filmmaker had hit the headlines last year when he had tweeted in favour of Rhea Chakraborty.

At the same time, there have been instances when the Daud director's tweets have rubbed women's groups the wrong way.

Elaborating on it, Ram Gopal Varma told ETimes, "I think everyone has a problem with everyone and everything going on in the world, and they just let it out on social media. I feel that a platform like Twitter is just a platform for barking dogs. I don't think anything comes out of it. I have no idea what social media finally amounts to, like, for example, what happened to the follow-up on the Sushant case? As far as I am concerned, I just upload whatever I have to say and never read the comments. I just want to express my opinion; I don't care what people have to say, because I am an expert in my opinion which is based on what I think. I don't have time to think about people, who have time to think about me".

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14 last year. His death case is being probed by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

