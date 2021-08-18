Richa Chadha Opens Up On How Actors Are Misled In Bollywood; 'I Used To Believe Them When I Was Naive'

Richa Chadha is one of the few celebrities who doesn't shy away from pointing out the malpractices existing in the film industry. Known for speaking her mind, the actress recently took to her Instagram story to pen down a note in which she talked about how people misguide freshers in Bollywood.

Calling Bollywood an imaginary address, Richa mentioned that people misled here into doing things that are detrimental to one's self, health, and career. Without dropping any names, she admitted that she too was tricked into believing anything during her early days as she was naive.

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actress began her note by writing, "Bollywood', an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that's detrimental to you/your health/your career, they'll tell you how good it is for you and be confident that you'll believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive."

Richa further slammed the hypocrisy of some "press peeps" in their approach towards nepotism in the industry.

She continued, "Some press peeps will write long pieces about how nepotism ruins the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and dissing any self-made professional in their mediocre writing, on the pretext of 'freedom of expression."

"Must reform faster, if it has to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR and everything in the future. Plz smell the coffee," she concluded her post on a reflectory note.

See her post.

With respect to work, Richa Chadha was last seen in Subhash Kapoor's Madam Chief Minister alongside Manav Kaul. The actress and her beau Ali Fazal recently launched their production house 'Pushing Button Studios'. They announced Girls Will Be Girls as their first film as producers. Richa will also be playing a pivotal role in Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming thriller Six Suspects.