Rumy Jafry: Rhea Chakraborty Was A 'Witch' Last Year; This Year She Was Declared As The 'Most Desirable Woman'

When the whole nation went against actress Rhea Chakraborty post the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a few names from the industry stood in support with the actress. Filmmaker Rumy Jafry was one of them. Now that he is gearing up for his forthcoming release Chehre, Jafry opened up about Rhea Chakraborty and said that he never felt that the film will suffer because of her controversies.

Chehre which casts Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, also casts Rhea Chakraborty in pivotal role.

Speaking about the Jalebi actress, Rumy told ETimes, "I don't think the film will suffer because of Rhea's personal life controversy. I will admit that I felt it would have affected the film, had it released last year. Everyone knows what a furore the media caused with the whole Sushant Singh Rajput case and Rhea's arrest."

He went on to add, "Last year, she was a 'witch', a 'gold-digger' and whatnot; this year she was declared as the 'most desirable woman'. This shows there has been a change in the perception of people. So, I really don't feel the film will have an adverse effect because of what happened with Rhea last year."

While praising Rhea, Rumy said that she is a great human being and she comes from a good family. He also said, when people will see her in Chehre, they will see how good an actor she is, because she has a very different role in the movie and she has done complete justice to the role.

Chehre is slated to hit the theatres on August 27, 2021.