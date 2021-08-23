rumy-jafry-says-emraan-hashmi-is-truly-like-amitabh-bachchan-when-it-comes-to-professionalism

Moviegoers are quite excited to see Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi together in Chehre- a murder mystery which also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav in prominent roles. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when director Rumy Jafry was asked how he finalised Hashmi for Chehre, here's what he revealed....

He told a leading daily, "After we finalised Amitabh Bachchan for Chehre, we started looking for other actors. I was looking for the second lead and Emraan fit right into the character I had envisioned. Even though I had never worked with him before, I had heard a lot about him in the industry. He is truly like Amit ji when it comes to professionalism- dedicated, hardworking and allows nothing to interfere with his work."

Rumy further added that the Murder actor is very involved in the work he does, and he wanted somebody just like him.

"When I approached him with Chehre, he, too, loved his character and was happy to come on board. Emraan's work has turned out to be even better than I expected," added Jafry.

In the same interview, Rumy praised Big B and said that it was the megastar who motivated him to try new things and believed in him. Rumy is quite enthralled about Chehre release, and is happy with the hype around the movie.

Earlier, the film was slated to release in April this year, but owing to a surge in COVID-19 positive cases in India, its release got postponed. Now, the film is all set to arrive in theatres on August 27, 2021.