Saif Ali Khan Reveals Kareena Kapoor's Due Date, Says Having Another Baby Is A Big Responsibility

Last year in August, Saif Ali Khan and his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to announce that they are all set to become parents for the second time. The couple is already parents to four-year-old Taimur who is already an internet sensation. Recently, in an interview with a popular magazine, Saif confirmed Kareena's due date.

The Tandav actor told Filmfare that the baby is expected to arrive in early February. Expressing his excitement about being a father again, Saif said that he and Kareena are relatively more chilled out this time around.

Saif said that that they have been so calm in the last few months that it seems like the news has not yet sunk in. Speaking about how they are dealing with the pregnancy 'casually', he told Filmfare, "Suddenly this guy is going to walk up to me and say 'Hi' and I would be like where what?! Ya, we are being a bit casual about it but we are also very excited."

The actor confessed that he does find it a bit frightening, but it does not match the excitement of little kids running around the house. Further, Saif said that having another baby is a big responsibility but he thinks that it's great.

Well, we just can't wait for the little one to arrive soon into this world!

Currently, Saif is on a paternity leave and will start shooting for Prabhas' Adipurush in March. Besides this film, the actor has his kitty full with interesting projects like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Vikram Vedha remake.

