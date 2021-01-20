Saif Ali Khan On His Role In Vikram Vedha Remake: It Will Be A Refreshing Change To Portray The Good Guy

Saif Ali Khan Calls His Role In Vikram Vedha Remake A 'Refreshing Change'

Saif who is reprising R Madhavan's role from the original film, told the tabloid, "I will play an idealistic cop, so I will have to find a way to make him fun. But it will be a refreshing change to portray the good guy." Reportedly, Aamir Khan was to step into Vijay Sethupathi's shoes for the remake. However, buzz is that the makers have now approached Hrithik Roshan for this role.

Saif Ali Khan Does Not Want To Repeat Himself On Screen

Besides Vikram Vedha remake, Saif will be essaying the larger-than-life antagonist Lankesh in Prabhas' Adiprush. He will also be seen in Bhoot Police which is a horror comedy and Yash Raj Films' rom-com Bunty Aur Babli 2.

On being asked if he gets drawn more to grey characters, the actor told the tabloid, "I have always enjoyed grey roles more than milky white characters. In Adipurush, I am playing the ultimate negative character. But, after a point, it gets depressing if you are constantly being wicked. I also worry about being repetitive. So, I [balance it] by essaying a character like Sartaj Singh [Sacred Games], who is kind and vulnerable. The idea is to channel different energies."

Saif Ali Khan Also Talked About Shooting For Bhoot Police Amid The Pandemic

"Getting back to work was initially scary. The producers did their best to maintain a safe environment," the actor who is currently shooting the last leg of the film, told the tabloid. Bhoot Police also stars Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.