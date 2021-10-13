Sanak Release Date & Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar [Details Inside]

Kanishk Varma's upcoming film Sanak featuring Vidyut Jammwal is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 15, 2021. Produced by Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures, the film also features Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal in key roles.

While the official streaming time of the film has not been revealed yet, the film is expected to be released at 12 pm on October 15, 2021.

Reportedly, the film is a remake of the 2002 American film John Q.

Earlier, while speaking about the magnitude of action sequences, scale and Vidyut's preparation for the film, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah told a media portal, "Vidyut always prepares differently for every film that we have done together. He has many ideas and he is constantly working, even when we are not shooting or even when the films are not planned. He is working round the year on new ideas to make the action of his next film to go to the next level."

He went on to add that Vidyut is the only person he has met who is never satisfied with whatever they have done or achieved.

"So when we were planning Sanak, he said, 'Sir we have to go ahead of Commando and we will go ahead of it.' When I saw what he had prepared for 'Sanak' with the team of Andy Long (Hollywood stunt choreographer) I was quite amazed. Director Kanishk Varma had a very beautiful and clear idea on how he wanted the action sequences to look on screen, so as a team they created something fantastic, fascinating, and next level. So that is something I am always surprised with what Vidyut brings to the table," asserted Vipul Amrutlal Shah.