Sanjana Sanghi Collaborates With An NGO To Provide COVID-19 Relief To Disadvantaged Children And Families

Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi recently took to her social media handle to announce her collaboration with an NGO called Save The Children. The actress stated that they would be working together to provide COVID-19 relief to disadvantaged children and families living in some remote parts of the country. The disastrous effects of the COVID-19 second wave are also being felt in some of these disadvantaged and underprivileged communities residing in remote areas.

The Dil Bechara actress shared a video wherein she can be seen telling that along with the NGO, she will be aimed at providing adequate COVID-19 support to these children and families. She mentioned that the support will be in the form of oxygen, medicines, nutrition, psychological support to the vulnerable and disadvantaged children and families located in remote areas in 57 districts of the country. Sanjana added that the goal is to reach one million children and families through this initiative. Take a look at her post.

Sanjana urged her fans to help her as she fights for the future and for hope. She said that the donations through the NGO will be providing the basic necessities to the people who consider things like a mask, medicine, oximeter or a thermometer to be a huge privilege. She asked her fans to help her fight for the children of the country by supporting this initiative.

Also Read: Sanjana Sanghi On Havoc Wreaked By COVID-19 In India: We Are Going Through Silent Mental Health Crisis

The Baar Baar Dekho actress had captioned the video stating "We need all your help in helping us be able to provide critical relief to the most disadvantaged COVID-impacted children & families in the most remote parts of India. @savethechildren_india and I are on a mission to #ProtectAMillion, such children & families. We have to fight for them, as they fight for their lives. Your contribution, big or small will go the longest way in making this uphill task a reality by allowing us to make the following reach them oxygen, critical care, essential medicines, testing support, nutritional packages and psychosocial support."

Also Read: Sanjana Sanghi: Everything You Need To Know About The Dil Bechara Actress

On the work front, Sanjana Sanghi will soon be seen in the movie Om: The Battle Within. She will be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the same. The film will be helmed by Kapil Verma.