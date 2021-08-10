Sanjay Leela Bhansali: People Misunderstand My Passion & Give Me The Tag Of A Taskmaster

One of Indian cinema's finest storytellers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, clocked 25 years in the industry on August 9, 2021. Known for presenting films in a visually enchanting way, Bhansali has give us several memorable films over the years.

He has worked with some of the biggest superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh amongst others, and presented them in a new avatar in his film.

Speaking about the celebrated filmmaker, he is often percieved to go to extreme lengths to extract superlative performances from his cast. There have been instances when the director and his actors have parted ways owing to creative differences.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with ETimes, Bhansali opened up on his headstrong vision being looked upon as a sign of rebellion and said, "I make my movies with all my heart and soul. I leave no stone unturned to bring to life exactly what I see in my mind's eye. Till I am satisfied with what I want on the floor, I cannot go ahead and shoot my scene. It is mostly my passion that people misunderstand and give me the tag of a taskmaster."

He continued, "At the end of the day, it is their lens that they are looking through and I cannot control what they see through that lens; all I can do is satisfy my unending passion for filmmaking. I don't take creative conflicts personally. When I am on the set, it is my sacred sanctuary and I treat it with the highest regard and expect the same from everyone who is working with me on that project."

The filmmaker also spoke at length about his films having fierce and fearless female protagonists, and said that he is greatly influenced by his mother.

"I love writing fierce women characters that are strong-headed, iron-willed and soft-hearted at the same time. I am greatly influenced by my mother when it comes to writing female characters. She had a certain devoted demeanour when it came to my father. She was vulnerable, but not naïve. In fact, vulnerability was her greatest strength. A dancer, she was fierce, yet graceful. I have magnified my image of her a billion-fold and projected her on to my canvas - not always, but sometimes. In some of my female characters, you will only see a glimpse of my mother, whereas characters like Leela in Ram-Leela are fully reminiscent of my mother," Bhansali told the tabloid.

When asked if he would ever drift to making modest budgeted, simple, non-extravagant movies, the Devdas director said, "To me, filmmaking is more about an art than the number game. I don't project a budget on to my passion when I'm making a movie. When I'm on the floor, I'm often inspired to shift things around. In that moment, I'm motivated by my art. I don't think about how much it will cost. How can I put a price on what I love?"

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film is Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Calling it a very special film to him, the filmmaker said that the journey on this film wasn't easy, adding that he has given it his all.