Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Shares Heartfelt Post, Talks About Finding A Ray Of Hope

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post with her fans. She was all praises for the display of humanity and empathy by the people in these difficult times of the COVID-19 second wave. Mira also shared a lovely picture of herself with the picture.

Talking about the same, Mira can be seen flaunting her no-makeup face that is sun-kissed in the picture. She can be seen sporting a printed tee in the same. However, it was her message that was simply unmissable. Take a look at her post.

Mira captioned the picture stating, "One light, One Sun, One sun lighting everyone." She further wrote how by staying connected with people, she has witnessed the incredible power of empathy and humanity. Mira further added that one cannot help but see a ray of hope with this in these stressful times. Lastly, she urged people to be consistent, motivated and determined to continue and do this together. Her reference was towards coming together to help those battling the COVID-19 second wave.

Not only this, Mira recently took to her Instagram story to share a powerful message with her fans. She could be heard saying that the effort of people sharing the contact details from their homes on their social media can help many people who are in a vulnerable situation. Mira added that staying at home is the need of the hour for every citizen but that one can help the needy even while staying at their homes. She furthermore shared the names of the organizations and the profile of the people who are currently engaged in helping people with COVID-19 resources. These also included Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and digital content creator Kusha Kapila.

Apart from this, she also shared a post wherein she had stated that if anyone is unable to help in individual amplification, then they can instead donate to the foundations that are carrying out the ground operations. She also added that the more help the organizations get, the more they can go on to help other people. Her efforts for spreading awareness on amplifying the COVID-19 resources was lauded by many fans.