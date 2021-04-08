Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Dedicates This Song To Him

Shahid Kapoor is currently out of the city while his wife Mira Rajput remains back at home. However, this has not stopped Mira from sending some love to her husband. She recently took to her Instagram story to show much she is missing her husband.

Talking about the same, Mira shared a video of a musician named Kamakshi Khanna performing her own rendition of the soulful romantic track 'O Sanam' by Lucky Ali. Mira captioned the video stating, "Missing you @shahidkapoor." This gesture of hers truly screamed 'couple goals' loud and clear. Take a look at a still from her post.

Meanwhile, Mira also conducted a fun 'This Or That' session on her Instagram wherein her fans flooded her with several fun options to choose from. However, one of her answers especially caught the eye amongst all of them. The fan asked if Mira prefers Shahid's character Tommy Singh from Udta Punjab or Kabir Singh from the movie Kabir Singh. To this Mira was quick to reply that she prefers Kabir Singh because at least he loves someone else other than himself.

Apart from that, Mira also revealed some of her personal favourite choices when it comes to vacations, food or TV shows. She stated that she is more of a beach person than a mountain person. Mira further chose the TV series The Crown over Friends. Mira also revealed that she will choose dal makhani over butter chicken as she is a vegetarian.

Meanwhile, talking about Shahid, the actor has been sharing some hilarious videos on his social media handle wherein he can be seen using some funny filters. He recently shared one such video using a filter wherein he stated what walking without wearing a mask feels like. The video will truly leave one in splits.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the movie Jersey which has been helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The film also stars Shahid's father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The movie is slated to release in the theatres on November 5, 2021.