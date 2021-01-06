Shashi Tharoor To Kangana Ranaut: I Would Like All Indian Women To Be As Empowered As You

Yesterday (January 5, 2020), Kangana Ranaut expressed her disagreement when politician Shashi Tharoor lauded actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's suggestion, that homemakers should get due recognition through payment for their work at home.

Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "I welcome @ikamalhaasan's idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise & monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power& autonomy & create near-universal basic income."

On this, the Queen actress replied, "Don't put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don't pay us for mothering our own, we don't need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home,stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary."

Now, Tharoor has replied to Kangana's tweet and said that he would like all the Indian women to be as empowered as her.

"I agree w/ @KanganaTeam that there are so many things in a homemaker's life that are beyond price. But this is not about those things: it's about recognising the value of unpaid work & also ensuring a basic income to every woman. I'd like all Indian women to be as empowered as you," tweeted Tharoor.

Meanwhile, Kangana and Tharoor's tweets have left netizens in two minds. While some are lauding Kangana for her stand on the whole issue, others are criticising the actress for the same. In her next tweet, Kangana also slammed the trolls for taking jibes at her because of her ability to debate on any topic on social media, and said, "Don't be jealous or angry try and sharpen your intellect and really truly invest yourself in your surroundings."

With respect to work, Kangana will next be seen in Thalaivi, Tejas, Dhaakad and Aparajita Ayodhya.

