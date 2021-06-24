Sherni: Shooter Who Killed Tigress Avni To Take Legal Action Against Filmmaker For 'Twisiting Facts'

Shooter Asghar Ali Khan who killed the Tigress Avni is reportedly contemplating legal action against the makers of the Bollywood film Sherni. Asghar had claimed that the film starring Vidya Balan, has twisted some facts relating to the killing of the tigress.

Asghar Ali who shot dead Avni in Maharashtra's Yavatmal in 2018, is reportedly the son of well-known shooter Nawab Sahafath Ali Khan. Asghar has alleged that the movie projected them as "trigger-happy shooters".

Asghar reportedly reached out to the filmmaker with a legal notice but is not satisfied with the filmmaker's reaction. He is now planning his next course of action. He told IANS, "We are consulting the legal advisers. We have not yet taken a final call. We had gone there at the invitation of the government and killed the man-eater tigress which had mauled to death 14 persons but we were projected as if we were hunting for fun."

He expressed concerns that the film could damage their reputation and add "fuel to the fire" to the sensitive matter which is already controversial. He also claimed that twisting the facts in the movie amount to contempt of court.

"If there is one similarity between what was shown in the movie and what happened in Avni case, it can be called coincidence but there are so many similarities. There was a lady officer in the real operation, there is a lady officer (Vidya Balan) in the movie. There are other similarities like two cubs of the tigress and use of urine of another tiger to attract the tigress," he told IANS.

On the other hand, Abundantia Entertainment Pvt Ltd replied to Hyderabad-based shooters' legal notice by saying, 'Sherni is a creative work of fiction and does not depict Asghar Ali or his father.'

According to the report, the filmmaker has also denied that the movie will hamper "any supposed ongoing investigation" or affect their reputation. The production team also said the allegations made in the notice are 'based on conjecture and speculative media reports and are hence devoid of any merit.'