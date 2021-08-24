Soha Ali Khan Gives A Glimpse Of Jeh's First Rakhi With Her Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan took to her social media handle to share Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jehangir Ali Khan's first Raksha Bandhan celebration with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha shared an adorable picture of Inaaya planting a kiss on Jeh's face. One could see the little munchkin sporting an adorable expression while Inaaya can be seen as the loving elder sister.

Talking about the picture, Inaaya can be seen in a printed blue frock that makes for a cute sight. While her younger brother Jeh can be seen wearing a camera printed yellow attire along with a checkered napkin. Soha Ali Khan captioned the picture stating, "First Rakhi" along with a purple heart emoji. The Rang De Basanti actress also tagged her sister-in-law and Jeh's mother Kareena Kapoor Khan in the post. Take a look at the same.

Fans flooded the post with heart emojis and praising the bond of the siblings. Earlier Soha Ali Khan had shared a picture of Inaaya tying Rakhi to Taimur Ali Khan. While Inaaya was nestled in her mother's lap while Taimur could be sitting in the lap of his father Saif Ali Khan. The Tum Mile actress captioned the same stating, "Bound Together." However, she hinted in her caption that her sister Saba Pataudi along with nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan and niece Sara Ali Khan could not join the Raksha Bandhan celebrations with the rest of the family. Take a look at the post.

In an earlier interview, Soha Ali Khan had spoken about Jeh's arrival in the family. The Mr Joe B Carvalho actress had revealed to India Today stating, "It is lovely to have a new baby in the family always and to see how they grow because the first year is always about a lot of firsts. So, this is always an exciting time." Soha had also said how Kareena Kapoor Khan had helped her a lot when she was pregnant with Inaaya. The actress had said, "Kareena was very concerned and always asked after me and had a lot of useful things to share because it is very important to recycle things amongst new parents. Certainly, it was very useful to have someone in the family have a baby 9 months before me because I could save on lots of things."