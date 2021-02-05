Sonakshi Sinha Hailed As Real 'Dabangg' After She Shares Post On Humanitarianism Amid Protests

After American pop star Rihanna, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and others lent their support to the ongong farmers' protest in India, several Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and others took to Twitter asking people not to "fall for any propaganda."

On the other hand, celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha and others slammed their Bollywood counterparts for criticizing western celebrities for tweeting on farmers' protest.

Amid this divided opinion in Bollywood on the ongoing agitation, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha expressed her opinion on Rihanna's tweet and the subsequent reactions from Bollywood. She also slammed those calling it propaganda.

Sonakshi reshared a post on her Instagram story which talked about the farmers' protest and opinion of artists on it.

The post read, "The voices raised are about the violation of human rights, suppressions of free internet and expression, state propaganda, hate speech and abuse of power."

"While news and media will have you think that these are outside forces trying to control the functioning of our country, you must remember that these are not alien species but fellow humans who are speaking up for the rights of other humans," it further read.

The post went on to say that the harassment of journalists, internet bans hate speech and slandering of protestors through state and media propaganda are the issues that are being highlighted on a global stage.

"It's the same narrative oppressors weave all the time. Domestic violence at home is 'ghar ki baat'. 'Tum kaun hote ho hamare andar ke maamlo mein bolene waala.' (Who are you to speak in our family matters) Because the oppressor fears a free thinking mind that is not dependent on them and will always try to paint their influence as interference," it further read.

The Dabangg 3 actress concluded the post by writing, 'Wake up.'

Meanwhile, netizens hailed Sonakshi as real 'Dabangg' and 'asli sona' for highlighting the difference between humanitarianism and political activism. Here's what some of them had to say.

Dabangg was clearly about Sonakshi Sinha not Salman Khan pic.twitter.com/LxNaVBL4X0 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) February 4, 2021

Thank you Sonakshi Sinha . Looks like womanhood is showing the strength and standing up for #FarmersProtest in Bollywood. https://t.co/uvIcTkDDGr — #ਮੈ_ਵੀ_ਕਿਸਾਨ (@atwal1_rosey) February 4, 2021

Sonakshi Sinha showing her peers what a spine looks like. https://t.co/ltYdcw6A4X — Vijay Venkataramanan (@7th_Samurai) February 4, 2021

Sonakshi is Real Gold like her name pic.twitter.com/s3ELXRZyaW — Mohammad Salman Sam (ਸਲਮਾਨ) (@imsalmansam) February 4, 2021

