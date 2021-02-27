Sonakshi Sinha Lauds Hima Das For Being Appointed As DSP Of Assam; Says 'Just Looking At This Makes So Proud'

Star sprinter Hima Das was appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police (DSP) in the presence of Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday (February 26, 2021).

While addressing the gathering after her induction as DSP, Hima said, "People here know and I am not going to say anything different. Since my early school days, I harboured a wish to become a police officer one day and my mother also wished that. She would buy a gun (toy) during Durga Puja (a norm among kids in this part of the world during the festival), my mother would tell me to work in Assam police, serve the people and become a good person."

Later, the 21-year-old athlete took to her Instagram page to share a bunch of pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "I'm so happy that one of my biggest dreams came true today. I am proud to be the DSP, @assampolice. It's an honour I will always wear with pride. I would like to thank our CM @sarbanandasonowal sir, @himantabiswasarma sir and @kiren.rijiju sir for their constant support. I would also like to thank my parents for believing and supporting me, my coaches, @afiindia_official , the people of Assam and all my fans."

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha reshared Hima's post on her Instagram post and lauded her for her achievement. The Dabangg 3 actress wrote, "Just looking at this makes me so so so proud. Congratulations @hima_mon_jai."

See her post.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actress is also set to make her digital debut with Reema Kagti's web series Fallen.

