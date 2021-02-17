Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Luv Sinha On Comparison With The Actress: She Took The Legacy Ahead

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha made his Bollywood debut in the same year as the actress. While Sonakshi bagged her big debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010, Luv stepped into the Hindi film industry with Sadiyaan. Sonakshi's Dabangg turned up to be a blockbuster at the box office. On the other hand, Sadiyaan was a flop show.

Luv was last seen in JP Dutta's Paltan. His innings in films didn't pan out to be as successful as his younger sister Sonakshi. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Luv opened up about being compared to his sister.

The actor said that he wouldn't be compared to her if his debut film would have been a hit. "There is no comparison because it is not in my hands. If I had made a great debut that became a blockbuster, you wouldn't be asking me this question. In fact, I am grateful that her debut film worked," Luv told the leading daily.

He continued, "It meant that she took the legacy forward. I hope I can do the same someday. There can be no comparison between a brother and a sister. Even comparisons with my father would be unfair because his time was different, his journey was different."

Luv said that he is glad that Sonakshi never got into the PR game to prove that she is number one. Luv was quoted as saying, "She delivered some big hits back-to-back and even then she did not proclaim to be number one. One should appreciate that. She is very picky about her work and doesn't get into the rat race and number games."

On being asked if he is apprehensive about working with his family members, the actor told the tabloid, "I have no apprehensions about working with my family. I would love to work with them. I got to share screen space with both my father and sister in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and that was fantastic. If I get an opportunity to work with them, it would be a dream-come-true for me. One dream did come true when I campaigned with my father during the elections. Working with my father and sister will be great!"

Speaking about Sonakshi Sinha, the actress was last seen in Salman Khan's 2019 film Dabangg 3. Her upcoming project is Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Besides this flick, the actress is also set to make her web series debut with Reema Kagti's Fallen.

