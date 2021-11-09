Sonam Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Drop Sweet Birthday Posts For Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor turns 31 today (November 9). On this special day, his sister Sonam and cousin Arjun Kapoor took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor with sweet birthday messages.

Harsh Varrdhan's sister Sonam shared a bunch of pictures with him from their childhood days and a few from her wedding festivities. She captioned them as, "Love you brother. The best baby brother has grown into an amazing man. I hope and pray you reach your potential and fulfill your dreams. But on your birthday I mostly wish for your health and happiness. ❤️ @harshvarrdhankapoor #birthday #birthdaywishes 🎉 🎂."

Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja dropped a comment on her post that read, "Sweeeeeet. @sonamkapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor."

Cousin Arjun Kapoor also penned a heart-warming birthday wish for Harsh Varrdhan and shared a few pictures from their recent Diwali bash.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor wrote on his Instagram page, "Just posting these cause we got lucky the birthday boy @harshvarrdhankapoor gave us a few pictures... have a good one brother continue to walk the path not often taken like you always do !!! (it's not like your going to listen to anyone so do what makes you happy & have fun while your at it 😉)."

"So sweet love you both so much ❤️," Sonam commented on Arjun Kapoor's post.

Anil Kapoor's wife and Harsh Varrdhan's mother Sunita Kapoor too wrote a lovely note for the birthday boy which read, ''The bond between a mother and son is a special one , it remains unchanged by time or distance ,it's the purest love ,.unconditional and true ... Happy Birthday my son Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood with Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's Mirziya alongside Saiyami Kher. He followed this with Vikramaditya Motwane's vigilante drama Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Sadly, both the movies tanked at the box office. After making a guest appearance in Anurag Kashyap's AK Vs AK, Harsh Varrdhan was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ray.