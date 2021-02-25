Sonam Kapoor Gets Trolled For Asking About COVID-19 Vaccine On Twitter

Earlier this week, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India will begin from March 1. The news was all over social media as well as news outlets, however, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor said that she is confused and asked for more information on Twitter.

Sonam wrote, "Can anyone explain to me how can our grandparents or parents get vaccinated in India and when is it available? I'm very confused? Hearing different things from everyone. I'd really like for them to get it."

Soon, netizens trolled the actress for not staying up to date with the national news. Some even advised her to visit government sites or read news about Javadekar's announcement. One user wrote, "LOL you don't have Google in phone?" Another said, "humei kyu tang kar rahi hai just call natasha poonawalla bhai."

"When you hear different things from everyone, you post it on Twitter to hear different things from everyone?" read another comment. One Twitter user also reminded the star of her privilege and said, "You guys are very well privileged enough to get it very early than the general public."

Take a look at more reactions,

Use commonsense Goto official site https://t.co/3bUHX4DBMt — A@j Paswan Bihari@Indian (@JaysPaswan) February 24, 2021

You are asking too much brother . She is a star how you can you can say that read newspaper ? How ? — jignesh aghera (@jigneshaghera2) February 24, 2021

Kahaan hoon main ? Kyaa karuu main abb ? Abb Kahaan jaayee humm ? https://t.co/W2rRcyq3Ba — Rahul Bal Patil (@RahulBalPatil3) February 24, 2021

Behenji, social media par aake hagne se better hai ki u atleast read newspapers n watch news. Pura time govt k against bakwas karne se better hai, atleast know their plans n policies n how it benifits ppl. Im sure ur iPhone has Google app. Kindly learn how to use it. — Sabki Bajatey Raho (@ankitrox) February 24, 2021

When you hear different things from everyone, you post it on twitter to hear different things from everyone? — Gaurav Arora (@PoetArora) February 24, 2021

You guys are very well privileged enough to get it very early than the general public.



Anyways, those above 45 with comorbidities will get a jab in next round from 1st March.

10,000 govt & 20,000 private clinics have been roped for this vaccination drive commencing from 1 March — Farhaan Ginwala (@farhaanginwala) February 24, 2021

For the unversed, the second vaccination drive will be for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities. The vaccines will reportedly be available at 10,000 government (free of cost) and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.

The announcement made on Wednesday (February 24) also revealed that people who opt to take the vaccine at private centres will have to pay from their pocket. According to Union Ministry reports, 1,07,67,000 people have vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first phase, which included healthcare and frontline workers.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Wraps Up The Shoot For Shome Makhija's Blind In 39 Days

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Recalls How Hubby Anand Ahuja Had Proposed Her In New York With A Mushy Throwback Photo