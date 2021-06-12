Sonam Kapoor Pens Emotional Tribute To Aneesh Bhanot Brother Of Neerja Bhanot

Aneesh Bhanot, brother of Neerja Bhanot, passed away on Saturday (June 12). Neerja Bhanot was the flight attendant, who sacrificed her life while saving passengers from terrorists on board a hijacked flight in 1986. Sonam Kapoor, who played Neerja in the hit biopic, took to her Instagram account sharing an emotional tribute after Aneesh's passing.

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with Aneesh Bhanot and wrote, "Om Shanti . Rest in peace Aneesh Bhanot. Thank you for everything. 🙏 #neerja #neerjabhanot." The two in the picture can be seen hugging outside a venue.

According to a report in Tribune, close family members revealed that Aneesh, who was 62 was on his way back home from a walk when he collapsed at the entrance gate. He reportedly suffered from heart ailments.

Aneesh was known as a philanthropist and authored books on her sister's life, including 'Neerja Bhanot - The smile of courage' and 'The Neerja I knew'. Notably, Aneesh survived by a son, brother Akhil and other family members.