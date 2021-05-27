Sonu Sood Asks A Fan Not To Touch His Feet, Lets Her Tie Rakhi On His Hand

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has become no less than a messiah for several people amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor had arranged for food and transportation for the migrants during the first wave of the pandemic in the country. While on the second wave, he has been tirelessly working to arrange the basic COVID-19 resources like oxygen concentrators, plasma, hospital beds, Remdesivir injections and medicines for those in dire need. In a recent video that has been going viral on social media, Sonu also had a humbling gesture towards a fan.

Talking about the same, the video has Sonu addressing some people to learn of their need and requirements for the ongoing pandemic outside his residence. Soon the video shows a woman tying Rakhi on the actor's wrist. While he is visibly humbled by her gesture, she soon goes on to touch his feet to show her respect. However, the Happy New Year actor soon goes on to stop her from doing so. The crowd can be seen clapping by this gesture of the actor. Take a look at the video.

Not only this, but recently, fans from Kurnool and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh poured milk on Sonu's picture as a token of appreciation for his humanitarian work after he had set up an oxygen plant in the city. While the Dabangg actor was extremely humbled by the gesture, he also had advice for them. Sonu Sood reacted to a video of fans pouring milk on his pictures on his Twitter handle. He went on to request them to save that milk for the needy rather than wasting it on his pictures. The actor's tweet read as, "Request everyone to save milk for someone needy." Take a look at his post.

Request everyone to save milk for someone needy.🙏 https://t.co/aTGTfdD4lp — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2021

Sonu Sood had earlier taken to his social media handle to announce that he will be installing oxygen plants in districts like Kurnool and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier Sonu had ordered these plants to be distributed in the most COVID-19 affected states in the country. The Jodha Akbar actor had also sought the permission of the necessary authorities like the collector and the municipal commissioner. The oxygen plants being installed by the actor will be operational from June.