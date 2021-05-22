Sonu Sood To Get Oxygen Plants Installed In Kurnool And Nellore, Says Time To Support Rural India

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took to his social media handle to announce his new initiative wherein he will be installing oxygen plants in districts like Kurnool and Nellore in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Earlier the actor had ordered these plants to be distributed in the most COVID-19 affected states in the country. Sonu has also sought the permission of the necessary authorities like the collector and the municipal commissioner.

Talking about the same, the Happy New Year actor shared pictures of the hospitals wherein the oxygen plants will be installed. Sonu Sood stated that is very happy to announce that the first set of his oxygen plants will be set up at the Kurnool Government Hospital and another one at the District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in the month of June. He added that this will be followed by the installation of more plants in the other needy and oxygen-deprived states. The actor concluded the tweet by stating that it is time to support rural India. Take a look at his tweet.

Very happy to announce that the first set of my Oxygen Plants will be set up at Kurnool Government Hospital & one at District Hospital, Atmakur,Nellore, AP in the month of June!This would be followed by setting more plants in the other needy states! Time to support rural India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vLef9Po0Yl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 22, 2021

According to a news report in The Hindustan Times, District Collector S Ramsundar Reddy IAS also spoke about Sonu's initiative. He revealed in a statement stating, "We are really thankful to Sonu Sood for his humanitarian gesture. The oxygen plant arranged by him will help in treating 150 to 200 Covid patients at Kurnool Government Hospital every day."

Sonu also shared his statement about his initiative. The Jodha Akbar actor revealed, "This is the need of the hour to improve the health care, especially in the rural areas. I feel these plants will help the needy people to fight Covid -19 bravely. After Andhra Pradesh, we will be setting few more plants in few more other states between June and July. Right now, we are identifying the needy hospitals of various states."

Recently, one of Sonu Sood's fans shared a video on his social media handle and stated that milk was poured on Sonu's life-size poster in the Srikalahasti of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. He also revealed that the event was headed by Puli Srikanth, who tried to convey to everyone that they should take Sonu Sood as an inspiration and help others, through this program. The actor had reacted to this gesture by his fans and had stated that he is humbled with the same.