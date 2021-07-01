Taapsee Pannu Reveals If She Has Ever Been Caught Watching Explicit Scenes!

Gung-ho about her upcoming release Haseen Dillruba, actress Taapsee Pannu in a recent tete-a-tete with a RJ, spoke about being caught while watching intimate or explicit scenes. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, when Taapsee was asked if she has ever been caught by parents or others while watching intimate scenes, Taapsee said that she has never been caught, but it used to get awkward when she used to watch Hollywood films with her parents due to explicit scenes.

Recalling her teen days, Taapsee said, "Dad mostly used to watch English action films. We had just one TV, so if dad would start watching, we'd have no option but to watch along. We didn't go out to watch films, per se. It's normal to have a lovemaking, or a certain kind of explicit scene. But it becomes very awkward when it's next to your teenage daughters. So both of us are sitting there, and it's almost like all of us have started sweating, trying to understand who should do what."

Taapsee further added that she and her sister would leave the room to drink water or switch the channel to deflect the awkwardness.

Coming back to Haseen Dillruba, the film is all set to stream on Netflix from tomorrow (July 2, 2021). Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

Apart from Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee has Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Rashmi Rocket and Shabhaash Mithu in the pipeline.