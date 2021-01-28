Tabu On Her Choice Of Roles: I Don't Shy Away From Portraying Unconventional Relationships On Screen

One of the most versatile actresses in Indian cinema, Tabu has never shied away from picking up complex, grey and even quirky roles unlike most of her contemporaries. Be it playing a woman who falls in love with an older man in Cheeni Kum Hai, a married woman who dares to raise a mirror to the society's duality in Astitva or playing a devious vamp in Andhadhun, the actress is a charmer when it comes to playing complex characters on screen.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Tabu opened up about what draws her to such characters and said, "I know of the existence of complexities in the realm of the human mind and in relationships, and I don't know why there has to be any form of denial in portraying that on screen. If you want to show lust where a woman is concerned, or greed for power, I don't see it as wrong or blasphemous."

She continued, "I don't understand why we have to wonder... aise kaisa ho sakta hai duniya mein? Who are we fooling? It is fine to have characters with all the correct moral values, I am a big fan of that, too. At the same time, I don't see why all these intense emotions and unconventional relationships should not be explored on screen. In fact, I find it interesting and satisfying to delve into such roles. What is so indigestible about it? I don't shy away from portraying unconventional relationships and characters on screen."

On being asked if she had any fears while taking up films like Astitva, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, Haider and others, the Golmaal Again actress told the tabloid, "If I had, I wouldn't have said yes to these roles. Something in those characters called out to me strongly. All I was thinking of was whether I could be convincing in that part or not. Look, the reason for choosing a certain part could be that something in that character has resonated with me personally, or I wanted to bring these kinds of characters to life for the audience. Sublimely, I guess that was my desire, which I didn't realise at the start, maybe I am articulating it better now."

"Also, it's not that every script that came to me had to be different, and had to break the mould and that's why I did it. I was never trying to be different for the sake of being different. That's not me. I am sure every actor will agree that it's always exciting when they get characters that have dimension and layers. I think this is one area where we have evolved - today, women in Indian films are not just unidimensional characters, and they are not playing roles on just one plateau. I am not judging the roles that we did, those will still be there, and it is fine. We need a variety of characters. We can't have one blanket way of portraying characters. I know that this word 'layers' is overused, but some dimension in characters is necessary," the actress told ETimes.

Tabu further said that it is never important for her to see how she appears on screen as an actor. Instead, she chooses to focus on the part she is essaying and the depth of that character.

Well, it looks like Tabu has just spilled out her secret when it comes to nailing complex characters on screen.

Speaking about work, the actress was last seen as courtesan Saeeda Bai opposite Ishaan Khatter's character Maan Kapoor in Mira Nair's web series A Suitable Boy.

