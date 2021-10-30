    For Quick Alerts
      Taimur Ali Khan Enjoying His Halloween Bash With Friends Is The Cutest Thing Ever

      Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan recently enjoyed his Halloween bash with his friends and the pictures of the same went viral on social media. Taimur was also accompanied by actor Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor in the pictures. An Instagram user called Monica Chhajed who had organized the Halloween bash went on to share some cute pictures from the occasion.

      Talking about the same, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen in a white tee and blue jeans. The cutie patootie has furthermore drawn a star-shaped symbol on his cheeks. Monica also shared a lovely picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan wherein the latter can be seen in a white printed tee and blue jeans. Take a look at the pictures.

      Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Mansi Zaveri, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed how she is extremely particular about Taimur Ali Khan's bedtime and that her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan thinks the exact opposite of her. The Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham actress had said, "I get annoyed because Saif sometimes, with the lockdown, he's like 'No, no, let him stay up, let's watch a movie. Let's watch Avengers, now they're going through that phase or let's watch an action film, and I'm like, 'No, no, no, he has school tomorrow and it's online. So that is something Saif is lenient (with), he's like, 'Nahi, Nahi, Nahi, I haven't seen him, let him stay up half an hour more.'"

      Kareena Kapoor Khan further went on to say, "I'm like, 'No, he has to go to bed' because obviously, timings are haywire. And I hope, now with Jeh, I'm going to try and control that. I want the kids to get like 12 hours of sleep." The Jab We Met actress went on to say how she balances parenting Taimur and her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan saying, "You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh's breakfast is done I know Taimur's time is you know coming in. So I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It's not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not those kinds of parents."

      Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 16:48 [IST]
      X