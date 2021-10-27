kareena-kapoor-khan-gets-annoyed-when-saif-ali-khan-gets-lenient-with-taimur-s-bedtime

In her recent tete-a-tete with Mansi Zaveri, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about why she is finicky about Taimur Ali Khan's bedtime and how Saif Ali Khan thinks totally opposite of her.

She said that the only thing that she thinks she is very finicky about is bedtime, as she feels that is something she is not ready to push as much.

"I get annoyed because Saif sometimes, with the lockdown, he's like 'No, no, let him stay up, let's watch a movie. Let's watch Avengers, now they're going through that phase or let's watch an action film, and I'm like, 'No, no, no, he has school tomorrow and it's online'. So that is something Saif is lenient (with), he's like, 'Nahi, nahi, nahi, I haven't seen him, let him stay up half an hour more.'"

She further added, "I'm like, 'No, he has to go to bed' because obviously, timings are haywire. And I hope, now with Jeh, I'm going to try and control that. I want the kids to get like 12 hours of sleep."

Kareena who has been raising her children despite being active in films, further said that she divides her time as well, because she knows at what point of time, Taimur needs her.

"You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh's breakfast is done I know Taimur's time is you know coming in. So I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It's not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not those kind of parents," concluded Kareena.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan.