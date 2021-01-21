Tandav Row: Twitter Takes Strict Action Against Kangana Ranaut For Her Controversial Post On Web Series

Twitter recently took strict action against actress Kangana Ranaut by switching her account to 'read-only' mode after her controversial post on the web series Tandav. For the unversed, the Amazon Prime Video web series is currently in the news for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments in some scenes.

Apparently, Kangana Ranaut had tweeted in response to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asking the makers to explain the allegations of insulting Hindu gods. The Panga actress' now deleted tweet read, "Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala.... pehle Shanti phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution).... time to take their heads off... Jai Shri Krishan..." (sic)

Notably, Kangana even dared Twitter to ban her in a tweet. She wrote, "Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut .... please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable,now if they suspend me will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut- the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni." (sic)

When NDTV contacted Twitter, its spokesperson said, "We take action on any account that violates the Twitter Rules. We welcome people to freely express themselves on our service, however as outlined in our Abusive Behaviour Policy, you may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so."

"We prohibit content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm against an individual or group of people and take enforcement action when we identify violations which could include placing an account in read-only mode," the spokesperson added.

Talking about Tandav, the web series stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and others in pivotal roles. Created by Ali Abbas Zafar, the show released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021.

