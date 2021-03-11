Vicky Kaushal Brings Majnu Bhai's Painting From Welcome To Life; Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani Have This To Say!

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy prepping for his upcoming film, Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. The sci-fi film has the Uri actor essaying the role of a superhero. According to reports, Vicky's character in the film is inspired by the warrior Ashwatthama, who played a crucial role in the war between Pandavas and Kauravas in Mahabharata.

Vicky has been taking horse-riding lessons to get into the skin of his character. While training with the equines, the young star got 'little too inspired by Majnu bhai's painting' from Welcome. For those unversed, in one of the scenes in this 2007 comic caper, Anil Kapoor's character Majnu Bhai draws a painting in which a donkey is seen standing atop a horse. The painting continues to be a subject of memes on social media.

Vicky shared a picture in which he is seen performing a balancing act while on the horse's back. However, it was the actor's hilarious caption for the snap which left the netizens in splits. Vicky captioned the photo as, "Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai's painting this morning," and even tagged Anil Kapoor in the picture.

Have a look at the post.

Vicky's post received some funny reactions from his colleagues from the flm industry. Tiger Shroff commented, "Crazyy". Kiara Advani wrote, "Haha toppp." Bhumi Pednekar dropped a comment that read, "Haha! Best." Shashank Khaitan wrote, "Wah wah."

Speaking about The Immortal Ashwatthama, Vicky had called it the biggest film of his career yet and said that it's going to be an exhilarating experience for him to explore technology alongside his craft. The makers had unveiled the first look poster of the film on the second anniversary of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

