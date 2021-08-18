EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Reacts To Actor's Secret Engagement Rumours With Katrina Kaif

Social media is buzzing with the secret engagement rumors of alleged lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Many Instagram pages claimed that last night, the duo exchanged rings in the presence of their families and close friends. While many netizens didn't give any weightage to the rumours, many fell for it and started congratulating the couple.

When a source close to FilmiBeat contacted Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal to know the truth behind the engagement rumours, he squashed them by saying, "It's not true".

A source close to Katrina and Vicky also confirmed that there's no truth to Vicky-Katrina's secret engagement rumours, and both of them are busy with their work.

Interestingly, it's not the first time when the rumours of Katrina and Vicky's engagement took social media by storm. It has happened earlier too, but neither Katrina nor Vicky paid any attention to them.

While rumours suggest that they are in a serious relationship, they have not made it official yet. However, they are often spotted outside each other's houses.

With respect to work, Katrina is busy with the shoot of Tiger 3, which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Reportedly, she will be flying to Russia along with Salman for the film's next schedule.

Vicky, on the other hand, is busy with the shoot of Mr Lele, which also casts Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.