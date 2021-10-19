Vicky Kaushal Recalls His First Reaction When He Heard About Rumours Of His Roka With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured relationship recently grabbed eyeballs again when rumours of their engagement spread like wild fire on social media. Later, Katrina's spokesperson had denied these reports and said that it was not true. On the other hand, Vicky had refrained from commenting on it back then.

Recently when Vicky graced RJ Siddharth Kanan's podcast for the promotions of his film Sardar Udham, the actor finally opened up on his engagement rumours with Katrina. The actor revealed that he was in the middle of the shoot when rumours of his and Katrina's engagement took the internet by storm.

Vicky shared that he just didn't have the 'mental space' to react to them and continued with his work, adding that when such rumours begin, they tend to get negated on their own and hence, he didn't say anything about them. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor added that he puts 'blinders on' and chooses to focus on his work.

"To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn't have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot. Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o'clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says 'no, it's not true'. So, you don't have to do anything. I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work," Vicky told Siddharth.

Further on being asked if he is affected by such rumours, the actor said, "Nahi yaar. They make you laugh, then you carry on with your work."

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina had once again hit the headlines when the latter recently attended the special screening of his film Sardar Udham. Fans went into a tizzy when a video of Vicky hugging and greeting Katrina at the venue went viral on the internet.

Workwise, Vicky is currently basking in the success of his recent release. He will next be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. His second collaboration with Uri director Aditya Dhar titled The Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on hold.