Warina Hussain Wishes The Feminists And Philanthropists To Speak Up On The Afghanistan Crisis

Ever since the shocking takeover of Afghanistan took place by the Taliban, several celebs including netizens have been raising concerns over the plight of Afghan men, women and children. Actress Warina Hussain who has her roots back in Afghanistan has also been vocal about the same. The actress had fled the country with her family during political turmoil. Warina recently spoke about the crisis in the country and stated that she wishes more people to talk about it.

Warina Hussain revealed to Pinkvilla stating that she has raised her voice in the matter for her friends and her mother. The Loveyatri actress added that if someone raises their voices on the matter, people will label that as a publicity stunt but the same people will criticise that individual even if they do not talk about it. The actress said that even though the decision to talk about the matter lies with the individual, she is seeing fewer people talking about the Afghanistan crisis.

Warina Hussain On The Turmoil In Afghanistan: Says 'Only Air One Will Now Breathe Will Be Of Suppression'

Warina Hussain then went on to add that she wants the feminists and the philanthropists to speak out against the injustice towards the Afghan citizens. The 'Move It Like That' star added that innocent people need such powerful voices right now. Warina further narrated the plight of the people in Afghanistan and stated that simple things like going out for a walk and breathing fresh air are now difficult for the people in the country.

Bollywood Celebs Pray For Afghanistan; 'May Lord Give You Strength To Fight These Fascists'

The actress gave an example of her own friend in Afghanistan who was threatened after she stepped out fully covered from head to toe. She was warned not to be seen outside again without a Chadar. She questioned the basic human rights of these people.

Earlier, Warina Hussain had also spoken to Hindustan Times about the turmoil in Afghanistan and had said, "It's a difficult time for me and my family. It's eerily similar to 20 years ago. It was because of this war and turmoil that my family was forced to flee Afghanistan, and now, many years later, I see other families losing their homes. My memories will always be of family picnics, food, and beautiful spring in Kabul, which I doubt will ever be the same again; the only air one will now breathe will be of suppression".