When Twinkle Khanna Insulted A Director Who Asked Her To Imitate Mandakini For Rain Song Sequence

While speaking to veteran actress Waheeda Rehman on the Tweak India YouTube channel, actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna recalled how a directed had insisted her to imitate Mandakini while shooting for a rain sequence in the film. Twinkle was responding to Rehman's story about being mistreated by director Raj Khosla on a film sets.

Twinkle said, "I also had something similar, but a little more graphic. I was wearing a white kurta, and ready for the quintessential rain song, and the director comes with a shawl wrapped around, imitating Guru Dutt. And he says, 'If I tell you to do a Mandakini, what will you say?' I said I will say two things. First, I will say 'no', and secondly, 'You're not Raj Kapoor'."

Twinkle further added that the director never spoke to her again.

While Twinkle didn't reveal director's name, one can assume that she might be talking about Mela director Dharmesh Darshan, who was known for wearing shawls.

During the same interaction, Waheeda Rehman also recalled how Dev Anand took a stand for her, when she was rejected for Guide and made sure that she features in the lead role.

"When we were discussing Guide, there was Chetan Anand, the Hindi director, and Tad Danielewski, the English director. Both of them didn't want me, they rejected me. They didn't like my face, maybe. And also they said, 'Your English is not so good'. But Dev said, 'I don't care, my Rosie is only Waheeda'."

Recalling her first meet with the Jewel Thief actor, Waheeda said, "When we were first introduced, I said, 'Namaste, Dev saab'. And he said, 'Dev saab? Who's that?'"