Yami Gautam's First Picture Post Wedding As A Newlywed Is Worth Your Attention!

On June 4, 2021, actress Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar in a close-knit wedding ceremony and left the nation gushing over her simplicity. Yami and Aditya are winning hearts with their low-key wedding ceremony, which took place in the presence of their families. Since then, their pictures have become the talk of the town. While some are gushing over their pictures, others are trolling other celebrities for having a big-fat wedding and asking celebrities to learn from Yami and Aditya.

Now, the first picture of Yami Gautam as Mrs Dhar is going viral on the internet, wherein she is seen in a green-coloured saree. Needless to say, the Vicky Donor actress looks just gorgeous with the mangalsutra, vermillion (sindhoor) and red bangles.

A few hours ago, Yami also shared her picture in red saree and captioned it as, "Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo❤ Let's welcome the spring season."

While announcing their marriage to the world, both Yami and Aditya shared a quote of Rumi and wrote on their Instagram pages, "In your light, I learn to love- Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Many celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey, Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta and others wished the couple a happy married life and sent love to them.