Diwali 2021: Yami Gautam Shares Lovey-Dovey Picture With Husband Aditya Dhar As She Gears Up For The Festival

Actress Yami Gautam who will be celebrating her first Diwali after marriage, shared a sweet picture with filmmaker-husband Aditya Dhar and captioned it as, "Every year, Diwali brings new memories and new beginnings. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Wish you a year full of happiness, health and success!"

A few days ago, while speaking to a media portal, Yami shared that she and Aditya will celebrate the festival of lights at their new home in Mumbai, and they will be accompanied by their parents.

In the same interview, when Yami was asked how she and Aditya manage to spend time together despite their hectic work schedule, she said, "That's a struggle only we know about. Right after the wedding, we were back to work. While I started shooting for A Thursday, Aditya began working on multiple scripts, which will be going on floor soon."

Yami further said that Aditya is quite good at managing schedules and chalking out things brilliantly.

She went on to add, "I have never seen Aditya in that zone where after work he gets back home saying, 'Oh, I have had such a long day, I need to be by myself.' Also, whenever I have come back home after a long working day, I have always seen him smile and go out of his way to welcome me. It makes my day. What else do you want after a long tiring day?"

Yami further said that marriage is about love, friendship, companionship and doing things together to make each other happy. She and Aditya are well-aware that they have chosen a profession that keeps them busy so, whatever time and space they have, they just go along and enjoy the journey.