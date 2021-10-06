Zaira Wasim Makes A Rare Appearance On Social Media Two Years After Quitting Bollywood
Former actress Zaira Wasim recently took to social media to share her first picture two years after bidding goodbye to the Hindi film industry. She shared a beautiful photo of herself in a burqa, enjoying some sunshine while standing on a bridge at a picturesque location.
Zaira captioned her post as, The warm October Sun". Her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh and actor Vikrant Massey liked the picture, along with many of her fans. Have a look at her post.
In 2019, Zaira Wasim had raised several eyebrows when she had announced her decision of quitting showbiz. In a post, the former actress had mentioned that she is bidding goodbye to acting as it conflicts with her religious belief and faith.
"As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here," a part of Zaira's post had read. She had further added, "This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan [faith]. While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my imaan [faith], my relationship with my religion was threatened. It was always so easy to succumb to the environment that damaged my peace, imaan [faith] and my relationship with Allah."
Zaira's decision had sparked a range of reactions on social media with many slamming her reason for quitting Bollywood.
Last year, she urged her fans to remove all her pictures from social media accounts and not share them. She had written in a note, "Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y'all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same."
Zaira Wasim rose to fame with Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. She went on to star in films like Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink.