Aamir Khan-Ranbir Kapoor To Team Up For Anurag Basu's Two Hero Project: Reports

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, the Mr. Perfectionist and supremely talented actor might team up once again. If the latest reports are to be believed, renowned director Anurag Basu has been trying to bring Aamir and Ranbir together for a big budget venture. The sources close to the filmmaker suggest that he is working on a subject, which will be high on visual effects.

According to the exclusive reports published by Pinkvilla, Anurag Basu is trying to develop a script with Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The filmmaker has already conceptualized the concept of the project for the Laal Singh Chaddha actor's home banner, Aamir Khan Productions. However, the project is currently in its budding stage. It will materialise only if both Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are completely satisfied with the final draft of the script.

The reports suggest that Anurag Basu is planning a VFX-heavy project that will have the foundation of a well-written script. Both Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are interested in a collaboration and are well aware of the expectations audiences will have of a film that brings them together. So, both the Mr. Perfectionist and the talented actor are planning to proceed with the project only if the script comes out well.

Interestingly, the reports also suggest that Aamir Khan has asked the filmmaker to create a visual blueprint of the project so that he can have an idea of how it will be on the silver screen. If things go as planned, the Aamir Khan-Ranbir Kapoor project might start rolling next year, thus marking the second collaboration of the actors' duo after PK. In that case, the project will also mark Anurag Basu's reunion with Ranbir after Barfi and Jagga Jasoos.