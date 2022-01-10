Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Says She Has Put On 20 Kilos; 'It Has Been Messing With My Head'

In her latest Instagram post, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opened up about putting on weight and said that she has not been doing so well with the self motivation and self image department. She shared several pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and wrote that she is determined to work on herself.

She wrote, "I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self motivation and self image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head."

She further wrote, "Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany. I didn't lose a significant amount of weight in numbers - not that I could sustain anyway."

Ira further shared that she has found a renewed motivation to try harder, and she is doing everything to hold on to it. She also revealed that she did a lot of thinking and learnt some cool things to do.

"Things in the self work department and general life epiphanies that I'm really looking forward to sharing. A lot of them are practices that I need to start doing myself. So as I do, I'll be sharing them. I'm pretty determined. Let's see how it goes. Happy New Year🎈," concluded Ira.

Her followers loved her honest revelations about herself and wished her good luck.

A netizen wrote, "We are glad that you found a renewed motivation. We wish you all the best for your health journey. Looking forward to welcome you again soon!😊"

Another one wrote, "Hey Ira! You are one of the students I really look up to - I was at Podar when you were there as a student. I remember how grounded you were. You are thought of fondly and I wish all the happiness is this world for you. God bless you."

