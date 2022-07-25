    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Action Sought Against Ranveer Singh Over His Controversial Naked Photoshoot; Application Filed With Police

      By
      |

      Ranveer Singh recently made headlines after he posed nude in a Paper magazine photoshoot that paid tribute to 70s pop icon Burt Reynolds. Many netizens and celebs have come out in support of the Bollywood star and have lauded the actor for his bold move.

      ranveer

      However, Singh was also trolled by a section of people for posing naked in front of the camera. Now, a person associated with an NGO in Mumbai has sought action against the actor.

      ranveer

      According to a PTI report, an application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR). The application was submitted by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) against the Bollywood actor for "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media, an official said.

      Arjun Kapoor On Ranveer Singh Receiving Flak For His Nude Photoshoot; 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge'Arjun Kapoor On Ranveer Singh Receiving Flak For His Nude Photoshoot; 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge'

      The complainant is of the opinion that Ranveer has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs. The official further revealed that the complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

      Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Controversial Naked Photoshoot; 'I Do Not Like Anything Negative....'Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Controversial Naked Photoshoot; 'I Do Not Like Anything Negative....'

      The complaint was submitted at the Chembur police station as the complainant is also based in the east Mumbai suburb. "We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said.

      (With PTI Inputs)

      Comments
      Read more about: ranveer singh
      Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 22:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 25, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X