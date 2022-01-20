Arjun Kapoor On Bhoot Police: Kids Will Definitely Enjoy Watching The Movie With Their Family

Actor Arjun Kapoor was not very keen in doing a horror-comedy like Bhoot Police, but the actor said yes to to the film, because of its script and his co-star Saif Ali Khan.

Arjun told IANS, "It's not a genre that I was looking for, script-wise. When I heard it, when I read it, what worked for me was the camaraderie between the brothers, the friction and the banter between them. So I quite liked the friction, the brotherhood and at the same time the love-hate relationship and the witty tone."

He further said that there was a certain canvas and a certain colour created in the script, which made him say yes to the film.

"It came from the director's vision, and thankfully it came at a point where I knew the passion Saif had, also because everybody knew in the industry he is so bullish on the script," added Arjun.

The film is all set for its world TV premiere on 23 January at 8 PM.

Speaking about the same, Arjun said, "Bhoot Police is an ideal family watch. Usually, horror-comedies are not children-friendly. But Bhoot Police is the kind of film the whole family can watch together over dinner. It is not often that you get a film that is mildly frightening and can be watched with the whole family. The kids will definitely enjoy watching the movie with their family!"

With respect to work, Arjun will next be seen in Ek Villain 2, The Lady Killer and Kuttey.