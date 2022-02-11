Badhaai Do Twitter Review: Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar-Starrer Wins Hearts

Harshvardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do featuring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar has released in theatres and we are here with its Twitter review. The film follows the story of a gay cop who gets married to a lesbian woman to appease their parents. While the trailer received positive reactions from netizens, let's see if the film has managed to woo the audience...

Check out netizens' Twitter review of Badhaai Do...

Siddharth Kannan @sidkannan: #BadhaaiDo: Wat a perfect film for d #Badhaai franchise. Such a beautiful way 2 express a strong message. I m sure this movie will start a 'much needed' conversation on d society. A humorous family film with 'solid substance' 4.5 Medium star @JungleePictures @RajkummarRao @bhumipednekar #sidk

Drilers @drilers: Badhaai Do is a complete family entertainer that also bravely addresses a social issue. It's a must watch.

Monika Rawal @monikarawal: #BadhaaiDoReview: The film deals with the subject of homosexuality in a mature & sensitive manner & in a bid to add humour, it doesn't trivialise the ordeal the LGBT community goes through.

@RajkummarRao @bhumipednekar deliver an excellent act. #BadhaaiDo.

JSB @jahanbakshi: Saw #BadhaaiDo again last night and was actually struck most by how little the film panders to a general straight audience and how it actually never uses comedy as a crutch to make itself more palatable. It's a film of extraordinary courage and I couldn't be more proud of it.

Sukanya Verma @SukanyaVerma: Review: #BadhaaiDo takes a baby step forward in queer-themed stories when not pandering to the overdone big, fat North Indian family humour and hullabaloo.

Going by the netizens' reactions, one can assume that the film has hit right chord with the audience and it has entertainment written all over it.