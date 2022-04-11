Bobby Deol's Career Was Revived By Salman Khan's Race 3, Says It Was Beginning Of A Lot Of Things

Bobby Deol recently opened up about his friendship with Salman Khan. The actor revealed that Salman fuelled his second innings in films by roping him for Race 3. Recently Salman Khan also expressed his support for Bobby's latest release Love Hostel.

Talking about Salman Khan, Bobby told ETimes, "Salman is an amazing human being, he is a very big-hearted person. It's not just for me, when he really cares about someone, he goes all out to be there for them. I'm just lucky that I'm one of those few people that he has so much love for. And it's thanks to him that I started working out. I never used to work out even though my brother and my dad used to be working out all the time."

He added that the opportunity in Race 3 was, " the beginning of a lot of things for me and my career. A lot of people saw me after a long time." Notably, Bobby played the antagonist in the 2018 film Race 3. Apart from Bobby and Salman, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

Bobby said the younger generation hadn't seen him in films until Race 3 and "Salman bhai ki film lagi ho toh (when there is a Salman Khan film) everybody goes to see it." The actor said he believes Race 3 got him roles in Housefull 3 and "that's how the younger generation started noticing me."

In recent years, Bobby Deol starred in the Netflix film Class Of '83 and the ZEE5 film Love Hostel. He has also garnered a lot of love from fans since the release of the web series Aashram. The show is set to return for a season 3 in 2022.