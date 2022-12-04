Entertainment News LIVE Updates: An Acton Hero BO Day 2, BB16 To Bring An Emotional Twist For Contestants

The
weekend
is
coming
to
an
end
and
it
was
quite
a
happening
week
for
the
entertainment
world.
In
fact,
the
showbiz
industry
is
buzzing
with
hot
updates.
From
Ayushmann
Khurrana's
An
Action
Hero's
box
office
update
to
Hansika
Motwani
and
Sohail
Kathuria
set
to
tie
the
knot
today,
Bigg
Boss
16
bring
an
emotional
twist
for
the
contestants
which
will
leave
them
in
tears
and
much
more.
We
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
entertainment
industry
right
here.
Dec
4,
2022
8:58
AM
An
Action
Hero
Witnesses
Slow
Jump
On
Day
2
Ayushmann
Khurrana
starrer
An
Action
Hero,
which
had
a
slow
start
at
the
box
office,
witnessed
a
slow
jump
on
day
2
of
release.