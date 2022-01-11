Hrithik Roshan Deserves Much More That What He Is Getting As An Actor,' Says Agneepath Director Karan Malhotra

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan turned a older yesterday. While birthday wishes poured for him on social media from all nooks and corners, director Karan Malhotra in an interaction with a leading news portal was all praise for the actor.

The director told India Today that he feels that Hrithik deserves more in his career and was quoted as saying, Honestly, I wish he gets what he deserves, because I think he deserves much more than what he is getting as an artiste, an actor and a star. I just hope he gets all of that on his birthday."

Karan who made his directorial debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2012 film Agneepath with Hrithik heaped praise on his hero and said, "I think Hrithik is a very special kind of a performer, he is very unique. He is one of a kind in the sense that when I worked with him in my first film, Agneepath, I was a nobody, but he completely surrendered to my vision despite being a big star. He gave his all. He brought so much sincerity to the character, so much vulnerability that no one else could have. And he's a man who loves challenges. You see any of his work, it is full of challenges for him as a performer and I think he loves that. He loves being thrown off, loves being open to ideas that are unique and might be new for him."

Karan further shared that they shared a very cordial relationship on sets and called him a director's actor and a team player.

"He's excited like a child, constantly exploring. I think after so many years of work, he is constantly exploring, his excitement is literally like a child on set - constantly curious, wanting to discover, wanting to try new things and that is phenomenal," the Shamshera director added.

He also revealed a secret about the Kaabil actor and went on to say, "I think personally, Hrithik has a very funny side that not many have seen. I hope to see more of that. He has a very relaxed side too. When he is on set, he's working, concentrating and is very serious about his craft. Apart from that, he's a very chilled-out, funny guy, which I think he very rarely shows to people."

On being asked to name his favorite movie featuring the actor, Karan named Agneepath and said, "If I say Agneepath, I'll sound pompous. But I think he was really superlative in that because he was the Hrithik Roshan that we hadn't seen before. I also really loved him in Koi...Mil Gaya and Guzaarish. He was fantastic. As a director, that is what I enjoy about Hrithik. Apart from his looks, he has so much more in him. In both those films, it is just about his performance and craft. Also, they are such diverse roles. So I find these two films of Hrithik very special."

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Pushkar Gayathri's Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.